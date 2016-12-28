Chiefs' Justin Houston: Does not practice Wednesday
Houston (knee) did not practice Wednesday, B.J. Kissel of the team's official site reports.
Houston played through the knee aliment for five games before sitting out of Sunday's win over the Broncos. With the Chiefs' playoff berth secured, they may decided to rest the veteran linebacker for Week 17, but look for more updates to come throughout the week.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Doing slightly better, taking things day-by-day•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Will not practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Good to go for Week 15•
-
Chiefs' Justin Houston: Questionable for Sunday's game•