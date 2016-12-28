Houston (knee) did not practice Wednesday, B.J. Kissel of the team's official site reports.

Houston played through the knee aliment for five games before sitting out of Sunday's win over the Broncos. With the Chiefs' playoff berth secured, they may decided to rest the veteran linebacker for Week 17, but look for more updates to come throughout the week.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola