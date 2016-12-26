Houston (knee) felt a bit better Sunday than he did Saturday and coach Andy Reid said they are taking things "day-by-day" heading into Week 17.

Houston has played in five straight games after previously dealing with a knee injury, but the issue flared up and held him out Sunday. The Chiefs are locked into a playoff berth heading into Week 17, so it's quite possible the veteran pass-rusher will be held out again as the team prepares for the postseason, but more on the situation should reveal itself as the week progresses.

