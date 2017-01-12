Houston (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

The veteran linebacker will take the field Sunday against the Steelers after missing the final two games of the regular season. He may see his reps monitored more than usual in the return. If that is the case, expect Dee Ford to see a slight uptick in defensive snaps.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola