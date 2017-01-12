Chiefs' Justin Houston: Full participant Thursday
Houston (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The veteran linebacker will take the field Sunday against the Steelers after missing the final two games of the regular season. He may see his reps monitored more than usual in the return. If that is the case, expect Dee Ford to see a slight uptick in defensive snaps.
