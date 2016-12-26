Chiefs' Justin Houston: Inactive Sunday
Houston (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Broncos.
Houston's surgically-repaired knee experienced some swelling this week, so much so the veteran was held out of practice every day. Tamba Hali and Dee Ford project to start at outside linebacker in his absence.
