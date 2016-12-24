Chiefs' Justin Houston: Not expected to play Sunday
Houston (knee) is not expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Houston's IDP owners are thus advised to line up a replacement for the linebacker in their Week 16 lineups. Houston's next chance to suit up will arrive on Jan. 1, for the Chiefs' Week 17 tilt against the Chargers.
