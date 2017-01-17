Houston capped off his 2016 season Sunday with six tackles (five solo) in a divisional-round loss to the Steelers.

Houston missed the team's final two regular-season games due to injury, but was deemed healthy enough to give it a go in the team's first playoff game. While he did record six tackles, the 28-year-old pass rusher was unable to get to Ben Roethlisberger in the contest and finishes his injury-shortened 2016 campaign with just four sacks over six games (including the playoffs). He remains under contract with the Chiefs for another four years, but has played just 16 games combined in the last two seasons. The Georgia product may be a somewhat risky proposition in terms of health, but his injury history could make him a high-value IDP option in 2017 if he plays the entire season.