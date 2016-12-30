Houston (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's game in San Diego, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Houston's surgically-repaired knee made it through five games before giving way to last week's DNP, his first since making his season debut in Week 11. Although Houston will now sit out his second straight contest, the Chiefs' pass rush responsibilities remain in good hands considering Dee Ford is the next man up.

