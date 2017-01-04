According to head coach Andy Reid, Houston (knee) will be available for the divisional round matchup next weekend, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Houston has been absent from the Chiefs' last two games due to swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. However, the veteran should be available in some capacity for the team's playoff push, bolstering an already impressive defense. Look for updates to come during practice next week when the team releases their injury reports.