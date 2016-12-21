Houston is dealing with swelling in his knee and will not practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Coach Andy Reid didn't seem overly concerned about the swelling in Houston's knee, so it seems that Houston's absence from Wednesday's practice is merely precautionary. The 27-year-old will be looking to play in his sixth consecutive game Sunday against Denver after missing most of the season recovering from an injury to the same knee that is now swollen.