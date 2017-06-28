Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Returns for mandatory minicamp
Peters (foot) returned for the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp in early June, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Peters had skipped the Chiefs' voluntary OTAs due to personal reasons -- not because of the foot injury that prevented him from taking part in the Pro Bowl. His full participation in mandatory minicamp implies he won't be under any restrictions when training camp opens next month.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR leagues
Picking at No. 2 will probably mean taking a running back in Round 1. It does not mean you...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR leagues
Unlike the obvious decision in a standard draft, the No. 3 pick is more interesting in the...