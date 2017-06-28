Chiefs' Marcus Peters: Returns for mandatory minicamp

Peters (foot) returned for the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp in early June, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Peters had skipped the Chiefs' voluntary OTAs due to personal reasons -- not because of the foot injury that prevented him from taking part in the Pro Bowl. His full participation in mandatory minicamp implies he won't be under any restrictions when training camp opens next month.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories