Hughes signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of the team's official site reports.

Hughes, a former fifth-round selection by the Colts in 2013, appeared in two games for the Giants last season before getting released in October. Although he boasts a monstrous 6-4, 350-pound frame, his lack of production as a pro dampens his appeal as a reserve defensive lineman.