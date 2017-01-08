Foles took three snaps under center in Week 17 but failed to record a stat in the contest.

Foles hasn't put his name on the ledger since Week 9 against the Jaguars but he did post a 105.9 quarterback rating in two starts this season. He's owed a large base salary in 2018, meaning likely he will either need to negotiate a new contract with the Chiefs or he could be looking for a new backup job elsewhere next season.