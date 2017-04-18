Ehinger (knee) is not expected to be recovered before training camp begins, Terez Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ehinger suffered a torn ACL back in October and missed the remainder of his rookie year. Until he is back at strength, expect Zach Fulton to take over as the team's first-string left guard.

