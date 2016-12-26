Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Dealing with sore ribs
Ware will have an MRI on Monday after suffering from sore ribs following the conclusion of Sunday's win over the Broncos, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Ware paced himself with 13 carries for 62 yards and two receptions on three targets for 20 receiving yards in Week 16, but came out slightly banged up as it appears. If Ware's MRI results reveal further damage, Charcandrick West would be the top healthy running back on Kansas City's roster, while rookie sensation Tyreek Hill could potentially be in line for additional touches as a result.
