Ware rushed eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' 18-16 divisional-round playoff loss to the Steelers. He also caught two of his four targets for one yard.

Ware was efficient on the ground Sunday, topping 4.0 YPC for just the second time in the past six games and scoring one of the game's two lone touchdowns. However, he wasn't able to make anything happen through the air despite tying for the third-most targets on the team. One particularly costly blemish occurred in the first half when Ware dropped a pass on third and seven that forced a Chiefs punt in their own territory. Now entering his first offseason atop the depth chart, fantasy players should keep a close eye on how involved Jamaal Charles (knee) looks to be in the game plan. While Ware looks to have earned the right to remain the lead back, Charles could turn it into a committee if he shows he still has something left in the tank.