Ware (ribs) is described by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport as hopeful to play Sunday against the Chargers.

Ware was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week, but his Week 17 status won't be confirmed either way, until the playoff-bound Chiefs submit their inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. If Ware ends up being held out, or is in uniform Sunday, but used in a limited fashion, Charcandrick West (and possibly Knile Davis) would be on hand to work in the team's backfield.

