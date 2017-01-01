Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Inactive Sunday
Ware (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
With Ware out and presumably targeting a postseason return to action, Charcandrick West is in line to head the Chiefs' Week 17 rushing attack, with Knile Davis also on hand.
