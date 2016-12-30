Ware (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Ware's status is worth monitoring as Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff approaches, with coach Andy Reid falling short of signing off on the notion of Ware being good to go this weekend. "We'll see," Reid noted of the running back's status Friday. "We'll see how he does. We limited his practices this week a little bit. We'll just see how he does." If the Chiefs elect to hold Ware out, or suit him up Sunday and limit him at all, Charcandrick West, who logged 14 carries in Week 16 -- and possibly Knile Davis -- would be on hand to provide backfield assistance in the playoff-bound team's final regular season tilt.