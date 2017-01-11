Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practices fully Wednesday
Ware (ribs) practiced fully Wednesday.
Ware, who missed the Chiefs' regular season finale against the Chargers, benefited from the team's subsequent first-round bye and is now in line to reclaim his lead role in the Kansas City backfield Sunday against the Steelers.
