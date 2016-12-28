Ware (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday, the Kansas City Star reports.

Ware was able to play into the fourth quarter of Week 16's win over the Broncos before exiting the contest with sore ribs. Afterward, coach Andy Reid noted that Ware could have returned to the contest, if needed, but was kept off the field as a precaution. Based on that information, plus Ware's presence at practice Wednesday, it looks like the running back will be available Sunday against the Chargers.