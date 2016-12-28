Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Set to practice Wednesday
Ware (ribs) will practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
We'll circle back later to relay Ware's level of participation at Wednesday's practice, but his presence on the field -- in any capacity -- bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers.
