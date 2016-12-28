Ware (ribs) will practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

We'll circle back later to relay Ware's level of participation at Wednesday's practice, but his presence on the field -- in any capacity -- bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers.

