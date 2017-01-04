Coach Andy Reid relayed that Ware (ribs) will be available for the Chiefs' playoff opener, which occurs on Jan. 15 against an opponent to be determined later, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

Ware sat out the team's regular-season finale this past weekend, but he's in line to return to action as the Chiefs embark on their playoff run a week from Sunday. Assuming no setbacks before then, Ware is in line to return to his position atop the team's RB depth chart, with Charcandrick West on hand to serve in a complementary role and Knile Davis in reserve.