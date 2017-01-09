According to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Ware (ribs) is "good to go" ahead of Sunday's divisional round game against the Steelers.

Ware was ruled out of Kansas City's Week 17 tilt versus the Chargers due to soreness in his ribs, but in having the past week off thanks to the Chiefs earning a bye to start the postseason, the tailback is anticipated to be back in action come Sunday. At the moment, it's unclear whether Ware will still be included on the team's injury report, but its initial release following Wednesday's practice should provide material for another update on his situation. In Kansas City's prior meeting with the Steelers this season, Ware rushed 13 times for 82 yards and caught one pass for 14 yards, but he also lost a fumble as the Chiefs were defeated by nearly 30 points.