Chiefs' Steven Terrell: Heading to KC
Terrell signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.
Terrell spent the last two seasons as a reserve with the Seahawks, playing mostly as a special teamer during that stretch. He now has a chance to compete for a roster spot behind Eric Berry (heel) and Daniel Sorensen.
