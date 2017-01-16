Hali intends to play in the 2017 season and likely beyond, The Kansas City Star reports.

Hali, who will turn 34 next season, is under contract with the Chiefs for the next two years but reportedly hopes to play on for another four. However, the veteran logged a season-low seven snaps against the Steelers on Sunday -- five fewer than reserve edge rusher Frank Zombo. Considering the Chiefs were coming off a bye and Hali himself confirmed he was feeling fresh and ready to go for the playoffs, it doesn't appear health was a factor in this near benching. At the same time, Hali still looks to have something left in the tank, so it was truly surprising the Chiefs didn't use him more. Cutting him would actually lose the team cap space, so that's not a remote possibility in the offseason, but it looks like Hali could be asked to accept a decreased workload if he wants to continue his career.