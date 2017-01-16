Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Bounces back in playoff loss

Kelce caught five of seven targets for 77 yards during the Chiefs' divisional-round playoff loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

As has been the case most of the season, Kelce was the Chiefs' most dangerous weapon in the passing game and paced the team in nearly every statistical receiving category. However, a pair of second half mistakes cost him -- and his team. Late in the third quarter, Kelce dropped a deep bomb in Steelers territory and then let his temper flare on the play after, ultimately drawing a 15-yard personal foul for roughing up a Steelers cornerback. Sunday's playoff loss aside, Kelce will finish the 2016 campaign as one of the best fantasy options at tight end and made a great case to be one of the first at his position to be selected in 2017 drafts.