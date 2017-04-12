Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Expected to be 100 percent for training camp
Kelce (shoulder) should be fully ready for training camp, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports. "I know from a rehabilitation standpoint, he's ahead," general manager John Dorsey said. "I can't say what level he'll be at, but he'll be 100 percent for training camp. For OTAs, he may be able to walk through and do some things."
Kelce underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the offseason, but afterward, head coach Andy Reid expressed his belief that the star tight end would be ready for the start of training camp. Dorsey's comments not only affirm that notion but also suggest Kelce is in a good place in his recovery if he'll be healthy enough to join his team on the field this month, although admittedly in a very limited capacity. While Dorsey's comments also suggest Kelce could be restricted in some fashion for the entire offseason program, Kelce is a two-time All-Pro player who is already fully comfortable operating within the Chiefs' offense. A few missed reps in May and June shouldn't be any problem at all if he indeed returns in time for training camp in July.
