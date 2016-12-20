Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Hauls in three passes versus Titans

Kelce recorded three receptions for 41 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Titans.

Kelce's streak of four straight 100-yard efforts officially came to an end Sunday, as the emerging tight end was targeted just five times total. It may be difficult to start a new streak next week against a stingy Denver defense, but Kelce remains one of Alex Smith's top targets. While he's scored just three times this season, the pass-catching tight end should easily top 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career.