Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Huge game Sunday

Kelce hauled in 11 of his 12 targets for a career-high 160 yards and a TD in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Broncos.

The surging tight end, who saw action on 70 of 76 snaps on offense in the game, has now topped 100 yards in five of his last six outings and heads into Week 17's game against the Chargers with something to play for, with the Chiefs still jostling for playoff seeding.