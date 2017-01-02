Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in win at San Diego

Kelce had just one catch on two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 37-27 win at San Diego.

Kelce had been on a tear, with 100 yards or more in five of the previous six games. The Chargers presumably paid more attention to Kelce on Sunday though, as Alex Smith spread the ball around more to the likes of Jeremy Maclin and Chris Conley, who combined to catch eight passes for 108 yards. The athletic TE easily led all players at his position in yardage this season at 1,125 yards and finished second to Dennis Pitta with 85 receptions. Kelce will look to get back on track in two weeks, as the Chiefs will have a bye in the first round of the postseason.