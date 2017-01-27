Chiefs coach Andy Reid hopes to expand Hill's role on offense next season, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

Hill was on the field for just over 33 plays per game as a special teams and utility offensive weapon as a rookie this season. While his electrifying open-field ability -- which resulted in 12 total touchdowns, including five of 68-plus yards -- earned him slightly more snaps as the campaign unfolded, Reid hopes Hill can significantly expand on his role in 2017. To that point, Reid expects Hill to learn the entire offensive playbook by the start of next season. For someone whose fantasy stock seemed to climb each week over the second half of the season, Hill's value could soar further if he indeed becomes a regular presence in Kansas City's offense next term.