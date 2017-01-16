Hill caught four of six targets for 27 yards during the Chiefs' divisional-round loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 18 yards and returned four kickoffs for 72 yards.

Hill wasn't able to bust out for any big plays like fans had become accustomed to seeing during the second half of the season, on offense or on special teams. Still, he was solid on kickoffs and his failure to post bigger receiving numbers has a lot to do with the underwhelming Alex Smith under center. No matter, Hill proved himself to be a playmaker in 2016 and will enter the 2017 campaign as a tantalizing fantasy option due to his ability to score from anywhere on the field in multiple phases of the game.