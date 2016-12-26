Hill ran six times for 95 yards, including a 70-yard TD, in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Broncos.

Hill did not haul in any of his five passing targets in the game, his second straight outing with zero catches. That said, for the second straight week, the dynamic rookie's fantasy line was fortified by a big play out of the backfield. Hill will look to log a TD for the fourth straight game when the Chiefs take on the Chargers on the road in Week 17.