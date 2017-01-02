Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Scores on 95-yard punt return
Hill caught five of seven targets for 46 yards and scored on a 95-yard punt return in Sunday's 37-27 win at San Diego. He also had three carries for 15 yards.
Hill increased his touchdown streak to four games with his long punt return, which essentially put the game out of reach, helping the Chiefs earn a first-round bye in the postseason. He's one of the most dangerous and explosive players in the league, and will look to do something special during a home playoff game in a couple of weeks.
