Godwin declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Godwin led the Nittany Lions in receiving for the second consecutive year in 2016 and although he didn't reach the 1,000-yard mark like he did as a sophomore, he was a more explosive receiver (16.64 YPR) who more than doubled his touchdown output (5 TD in 2015, 11 TD in 2016). He made a strong impression on the nation in his final collegiate game as he torched USC's star-studded secondary for nine receptions, 187 yards (career-high), and two touchdowns. Godwin (6-1, 205) has excellent hands and shows an innate ability to find the ball and come down with it in contested situations. He was named third team All-Big Ten by the media for his performance in 2016.