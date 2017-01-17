Vinatieri converted 27 of 31 field goal attempts and all 44 of his extra points during the 2016 season.

Vinatieri, playing at 43 years old the majority of the season, tied for the sixth-best field goal percentage in the league at 87.1 percent. He was one of the few kickers to not miss an extra point throughout the year, too, and was a fantastic 7-for-9 on kicks longer than 50 yards. Set to return for the Colts in 2017, Vinatieri is yet to show any signs of slowing down his Hall of Fame career.