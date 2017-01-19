Colts' Andrew Luck: Addresses lingering shoulder issue

The right shoulder procedure that Luck recently underwent was described by Colts owner Jim Irsay as "successful outpatient surgery," the Indianapolis Star reports.

While the specifics of the procedure and a precise timetable for the QB's recovery have not yet been offered, Irsay noted that Luck, whose shoulder issue had lingered since Week 3 of the 2015 campaign, will be ready for the start of the 2017 season. With that in mind, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests that the motivation for Luck going ahead with the surgery is for the QB -- who was an injury report regular in 2016 -- "to not have to be limited in practice anymore."