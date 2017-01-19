Colts' Andrew Luck: Eyes full recovery by training camp

Luck's surgery to address a lingering right shoulder issue is in line to prevent the QB from throwing for three months, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The NFL.com report adds that a full recovery entails a period of approximately six months, a scenario that would enable Luck to be at full strength at or around the opening of training camp this coming July. Such an outcome precludes any setbacks, but a continuing theme with regard to Luck's status is that the QB is expected to be ready for the start of the 2017 campaign. Though a regular on the Colts' injury report this past season, Luck started all but one of the team's games in 2016, en route to recording 4,240 passing yards and a 31:13 TD:INT ratio. With a complete recovery assumed, Luck should remain a quality fantasy option in 2017, though back-to-back 8-8 results in which the Colts did not qualify for the playoffs figure to lead to some re-tooling of the QB's supporting cast this offseason.