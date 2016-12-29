Colts' Andrew Luck: Limited at Thursday's practice
Luck (right shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.
Luck has been limited or given days off of late in order to reduce the workload on his throwing shoulder, but it hasn't been an issue during games. We don't expect that to change in Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws two interceptions in Saturday's loss•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Returns to full practice Thursday•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Two touchdowns in win over Vikings•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Not on injury report against Minnesota•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Practicing again Friday•