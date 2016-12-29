Colts' Andrew Luck: Limited at Thursday's practice

Luck (right shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

Luck has been limited or given days off of late in order to reduce the workload on his throwing shoulder, but it hasn't been an issue during games. We don't expect that to change in Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars.

