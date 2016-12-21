Colts' Andrew Luck: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Luck (shoulder/thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Luck wore a glove on his right hand in practice after suffering a cut on his thumb, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Neither of Luck's injuries sounds serious. Luck has been limited or given days off each week to reduce the workload on his shoulder, but it hasn't been an issue during games.

