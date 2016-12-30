Colts' Andrew Luck: Not listed on final injury report

Luck (right shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday.

The 7-8 Colts will look to close out their season on a high note against the 3-12 Jaguars, with Luck on track to start Sunday's game before heading into the offseason to heal up from the aches and pains he's collected this season, en route to compiling a 29:12 TD:INT ratio and passing for 3,919 yards over 14 games.