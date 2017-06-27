Colts' Andrew Luck: Not yet throwing

Luck (shoulder) has yet to begin throwing as of Tuesday, Brody Miller of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Luck spoke with the media during a break in Tuesday's Change The Play camp, noting his rehabilitation is "going well," despite the lack of throwing to date. The Colts don't require veterans to report to training camp until July 29, so a month remains before his first potential reps since undergoing surgery on a "slightly torn labrum" in his throwing shoulder in January. A full recovery from such a procedure typically requires six months, which he surpassed during the waning days of the offseason program. Whether or not he begins to toss the pigskin before camp, it's in the Colts' best interest to hold off until Luck's health is pristine, keeping his status up in the air for at least the next month.