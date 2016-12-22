Colts' Andrew Luck: Returns to full practice Thursday
Luck (shoulder/thumb) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Luck was limited in Wednesday's practice. Luck has been limited or given days off each week to reduce the workload on his shoulder, but it hasn't been an issue during games. He's also been wearing a glove on his right hand in practice after suffering a cut on his thumb. Neither issue looks like a concern for Saturday's game against Oakland.
