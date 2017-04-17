Colts' Andrew Luck: Shoulder problem dated back to 2015

Luck revealed Monday that the right shoulder surgery he underwent in January stemmed from an injury first suffered in Week 3 of the 2015 season, Marc Sessler of NFL.com reports.

Luck had surgery in January to repair what Colts owner Jim Irsay called a "slightly torn labrum" in his throwing shoulder. While that explained the discomfort Luck had been playing through, just how long he'd been doing so wasn't fully disclosed until Monday. Despite an abdomen/kidney complication ultimately ending his 2015 season after seven games, Luck and the Colts decided rehab would be the best way to handle his shoulder going into 2016. Although Luck went on to play 15 games, he was a regular on the Colts' injury report throughout the year, and his subsequent surgery helped explain some of his inconsistencies. Now that the full story is known and Luck's problem has been fixed, owners can look forward to him being uninhibited once he's cleared to get back in the saddle this season.