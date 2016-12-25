Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws two interceptions in Saturday's loss

Luck was 19-of-29 passing for 288 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's loss to Oakland. He also had four carries for 12 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown.

Luck didn't play well in the loss as he threw two interceptions in the first half and had most of his success after the Colts fell far behind. He was under pressure much of the game, but wasn't sacked for a second consecutive game.