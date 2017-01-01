Colts' Andrew Luck: Tops 30 touchdowns for second time

Luck completed 24 of 40 passes for 321 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception Sunday against the Jaguars. He also rushed three times for 17 yards and lost a fumble in the 24-20 win.

Luck found tight end Jack Doyle from one yard out with nine seconds to play for the game-winning touchdown after getting the ball down by three with 1:33 left. This performance put the 2012 first overall pick over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns for just the second time in his five-year career, finishing with 4,240 and 31 in those respective categories. He also threw just 13 interceptions this season, and has reestablished himself as one of the game's most dependable quarterbacks.