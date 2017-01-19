Colts' Andrew Luck: Undergoes shoulder procedure

Luck underwent offseason surgery to repair a right shoulder injury, Colts owner Jim Irsay reports.

Luck has apparently been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since 2015, but that didn't stop him from throwing for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2016. Although Irsay didn't get into the specifics of the procedure, he did note that Luck will be ready to begin his sixth NFL season in 2017.