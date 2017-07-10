Colts' Andrew Luck: Unknown if throwing again
Luck's (shoulder) level of progress through his rehab is still unclear, leaving it unknown whether he's started throwing again, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.
Luck is nearly seven months removed from having surgery to repair a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. That procedure is usually accompanied by a six-month recovery timetable, but as of a couple weeks ago, Luck still hadn't returned to being able to throw yet. Without an update since then, it's unclear if the quarterback has cleared that hurdle, or how much he's been throwing if he's indeed done so. Regardless, the Colts' start of training camp on July 29 will coincide with an amplified focus on Luck, who, despite the current uncertainty over his activity level, is still anticipated to be ready by the time Week 1 rolls around.
