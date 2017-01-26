Williamson (knee) ended the 2016 season on injured reserve.

Williamson, who went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2016, suffered an unspecified knee injury over the summer and reverted to IR after being waived/injured by the Colts. While the exact nature of his injury isn't clear, and neither is his current state of health, Williamson still has another two years left on his current contract and will likely be back in Indianapolis for the start of the 2017 campaign.