Uzdavinis signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

Uzdavinis will likely function as a reserve offensive lineman in Indianapolis. Prior to joining th Colts, Uzdavinis was with the Vikings earlier this summer.

